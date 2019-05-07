HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Rain is expected to make a comeback by late Tuesday afternoon and a few of the showers may include some rumbles of thunder.
Meteorologist Scot Haney blamed a cold front that will move into the state from the north.
After morning sunshine and temperatures reaching into the mid-70s, clouds and showers arrive roughly after 4 p.m.
"There will be enough instability for a few thunderstorms as well," Haney said. "Some showers and storms could produce a brief period of heavy rain."
When the rain arrives, track it with Early Warning Pinpoint Doppler here.
Lows for Tuesday night could dip into the mid-40s.
Haney called Wednesday's forecast "tricky" and dependant on the progression of the front.
"For now, it looks like the front will stay far enough to our south to give us a mainly dry day," he said. "However, a couple of showers can’t be ruled out during the morning, especially in southern Connecticut."
The clouds should clear by Wednesday afternoon and highs should hit the mid-to-upper 60s.
However, they're expected to go back down into the 40s by Thursday morning.
Then, more rain is in the forecast for Thursday and Friday.
"A storm system will move into the Great Lakes region on Thursday and a warm front will begin to move up the East Coast," Haney said. "Therefore, we can expect an increase in cloud cover. Plus, spotty light rain will likely develop during the afternoon."
The steadiest rain is expected to fall Thursday night and Friday.
Friday could potentially be a washout with the possibility of some thunderstorms mixed into periods of heavy rain.
Haney said most of Mother's Day weekend looks nice, but rain may develop by Sunday evening.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
