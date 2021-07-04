HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -
INDEPEDENCE DAY...
It's a chilly and damp start to this 4th of July! However, the weather will get better as we head later through this morning.
Temperatures this morning are in the 50s and there is mist, drizzle and even some patchy fog through areas of our state. Winds are calm and we will see some occasional breaks of sun through the late morning and early afternoon. We have a risk of showers through this afternoon into the evening and we can't rule out a rumble of thunder. The rain will mostly be light and should taper off by the evening. Highs will be in the low 70s inland and mid- 70s along the shoreline.
Tonight skies will be partly cloudy and we could see a spot shower here and there.
NEXT WEEK…
High pressure will keep us mostly dry on Monday. A few showers are possible in the afternoon but we will see a good amount of sunshine and temperatures closer to normal at a high of 80 degrees.
Summer makes a comeback for Tuesday! A stretch of hot & humid weather lasts through much of the week, although Tuesday will be the warmest. We stay mostly dry except for afternoon that could produce a few isolated thunderstorms. High temperatures will be in the low 90s inland, upper 80s along the shoreline.
Wednesday will also feature heat and a more widespread chance of showers and storms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.
Thursday will bring a decent amount of rain. The remnants of Tropical Storm Elsa has potential to bring wet weather to our state for the end of the week! High temperatures remain at 80 degrees as we head towards the weekend.
Lorin Richardson
(1) comment
Uh oh! "unseasonably Chilly". Those who prefer 99 degrees and oppressive humidity should dig out their parkas and put them on immediately! WHAT is so objectionable to low dew points and temperatures in the 70's?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.