(WFSB) -- It’s a foggy start to the weekend.
Saturday morning started out with fog being seen across the state. It even prompted a Dense Fog Advisory for New Haven, Middlesex, and New London counties until 10 a.m.
A warm front is bringing wet weather to the state on Saturday, with showers expected to develop late morning.
“Some of the rain may come down heavy at times this afternoon, especially in eastern CT,” said Meteorologist Melissa Cole.
Temperatures will climb into the 40s and 50s on Saturday, but they warm up by Sunday.
After showers clear out Saturday night, a much better day is on tap for Sunday, with a partly sunny sky and temperatures reaching the mid to upper 50s.
“It will be quite breezy, however, with a southwesterly then westerly wind gusting to 20-30 mph,” Cole said.
A storm system makes its way toward the south of New England on Monday, brushing the state with some precipitation.
“Our models this morning are forecasting several hours of steady snow on Monday, perhaps mixing with rain along the shoreline,” Cole said.
The state could see a few, if not several, inches of snow by Monday evening.
The next storm system moves into the state on Wednesday. Guidance models are predicting a coastal storm for Wednesday into Thursday.
Cole said the storm is still a few days out, so there are many uncertainties.
“However, there is the potential for a heavy snowstorm or a heavy wintry mix. It could also be windy and quite cold,” she said.
Temperature may stay below freezing over interior portions of the state Wednesday and Thursday.
Friday will be quiet, but cold.
