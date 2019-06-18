HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Periods of rain will be on-and-off throughout the day on Tuesday.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon said there's a stalled frontal boundary just to the south of the state.
"Rain could be heavy at times and rumbles of thunder are possible before it tapers off [Tuesday night,]" Dixon said.
The clouds will keep temperatures in the low-to-mid 70s. The air will remain humid with dew points in the 60s.
By Wednesday, the front will remain south of New England. However, there won't be that big of a trigger for showers.
"[Wednesday] looks to be a drier day, at least not like [Tuesday,]" Dixon said. "A few showers could move through, otherwise it will be a mostly cloudy day."
Temps will continue to hang in the 70s.
By Thursday, the chance for showers continues.
"Thursday, rain/storm chances increase late in the day with rain becoming steadier and heavier toward Friday morning before ending that afternoon," Dixon said.
Thursday should warm into the 80s and the humidity will persist.
Temperatures should drop into the 60s for the evening and early morning hours.
The storm will move out to sea to the east of New England on Friday.
Highs should reach the 70s.
Lingering showers should end by Friday night and set up a nice start to the weekend.
"The weekend forecast is track," Dixon said. "Dry, warm, sun and clouds."
