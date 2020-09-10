HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A cold front continues to bring some rain to the state on Thursday.
Chief Meteorologist Bruce DePrest said the rest of Thursday evening will feature scattered showers and potential thunderstorms for parts of the state.
He said they could lead to some very localized poor drainage flooding.
Track them with Channel 3's interactive radar here.
It has been a week since the state saw any measurable rainfall.
Much of northern and eastern Connecticut are under a "severe drought."
The sky will become partly cloudy, and temperatures will dip into the 60s overnight.
Weather conditions will improve on Friday.
"A mix of clouds and sunshine will give way to a mostly sunny sky during the afternoon as high pressure approaches the region will much drier air," DePrest said.
Highs will be in the mid to upper 70s, and the humidity will trend downward in a big way.
Temperatures should drop into the 45 to 55 degree range overnight Friday into Saturday.
Saturday looks mostly pleasant with highs in the 70s.
Sunday, however, may be a different story.
"A cold front will approach the region from the west on Sunday, and a southerly flow of humid air will develop," DePrest said.
This will bring a chance for showers and possibly a few thunderstorms during the afternoon.
Read the complete technical discussion here.
