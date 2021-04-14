NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) -- Before the show can go on, a historic theater is serving as a place where people can get a COVID-19 vaccine.
New Haven’s Shubert Theater is helping out and giving back in the fight against the pandemic.
The last time they had a show at the Shubert was March 8, 2020. It was a packed house for the Broadway hit “Cats.”
For some, that experience of live theater can be life changing, but the production happening inside the theater now is potentially lifesaving.
“It was easy, I didn’t even feel, when she gave me the injection,” said Jasmin Wooten, of New Haven, who said the little shot brings a lot of relief.
She and plenty of others took advantage of a walk-in clinic at the Shubert Theater.
The performing arts center is teaming up with Griffin Health’s mobile vaccination team, to offer up shots for New Haven residents.
“The Shubert has been here for over 100 years and its only because of the residents, the people of CT, but more importantly the people of New Haven supporting us for all these years and I wanted to make sure that something I could do, is give back them, to say thank you,” said Anthony McDonald, executive director of the Shubert Theater, who also got his first dose on Wednesday.
He said he pitched the idea to the city about offering their space and getting involved.
While the original plans for the walk-in clinics called for the one-and-done Johnson & Johnson dose, providers quickly switched gears when the Centers for Disease Control put a pause on the single shot on Tuesday.
“It’s great to see a lot of folks coming in these doors, getting their protection and I think the fact that we were able to pivot so quickly from Johnson and Johnson to I think Moderna today, shows just how hard folks are working to make sure we get through this pandemic and protect our community,” said New Haven Alder Eli Sabin.
The mobile vaccination team will be back at the theater on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., and then they’ll return in four weeks on May 12 and 14th to administer the second doses.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.