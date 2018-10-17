BOSTON, MA (WFSB) - Sports Illustrated's NBA preview edition is out on newstands and will be available for the next two weeks.
One of the franchises it previewed was the storied Boston Celtics.
"The Celtics made a deep playoff run last year without Kyrie Irving and Gordon Hayward," said Matt Dollinger, Sports Illustrated assist managing editor. "Both of them are back for opening night this year and hopefully a lot longer."
Hayward suffered a season-ending ankle injury 5 minutes into last season's opening game. Irving needed a procedure done on his knee, which caused him to miss the playoffs.
Both returned to the parquet on Tuesday night for the NBA's season opener against the Philadelphia 76ers, a team with similar Eastern Conference dominating aspirations.
"It'll be interesting to see how they fit in," Dollinger said.
After a lousy first half of shooting for both teams, the Celtics put their foot on the gas. Behind sophomore Jayson Tatum's 23 points and 9 rebounds, they defeated Philly 105-87.
The rise of Tatum, third-year man Jaylen Brown, guard Terry Rozier and all star veteran Al Horford poses an interesting challenge for head coach Brad Stevens.
"The Celtics have Brad Stevens to juggle all of the minutes and touches and there isn't a better guy in the NBA better suited for that," Dollinger said.
Dollinger told fans to buy as much Celtics stock as they can.
"The Celtics are trending up," he said. "As we saw last year, even if the injury bug hits the team, this team is still going deep in the playoffs."
Boston took LeBron James's Cleveland Cavaliers to seven games in the Eastern Conference finals last season. James eventually lost in the finals to the Golden State Warriors and left the Cavs for the Los Angeles Lakers.
The move left the Eastern Conference wide open for up and coming teams like the Celtics.
"I really don't see a lot of scenarios that don't end with the Celtics in the NBA finals this year," Dollinger said.
He said the only questions is whether or not they can lock up the top seed.
"Philadelphia, Toronto and maybe even Indiana, they're all going to be strong regular season teams," Dollinger said. "But the Celtics should have enough talent to overcome all of them."
Dollinger said the team is so deep, that Stevens should be able to rest his all stars on some nights and still get wins.
Up next for the Celtics is Toronto on Friday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.