MILFORD, CT (WFSB) -- A brother, sister, and their mother from Milford have been reported missing since Friday, according to police.
Police said 7-year-old James Cake and his sister, 1-year-old Grace Cake are believed to be traveling from Milford to Arizona with their mother, 35-year-old Whitney Young.
Young is believed to be driving a grey 2014 Subaru Legacy with a Connecticut registration, 186-SJN.
James is described as 4 ft. tall boy with brown hair and brown eyes. Grace is described as a 1 ft. tall girl with brown hair and brown eyes.
The circumstances surrounding the disappearance is unknown.
Those with information are asked to contact to the Milford Police Dept. at 203-878-6551.
