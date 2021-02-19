MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) - For the most part, highways through Middletown were clear of snow on Friday morning.
Route 9 looked good, despite some freezing drizzle falling as a result of a series of storms.
The side roads, however, were a bit messier.
FORECAST: Freezing drizzle an issue on the roads, but is expected to switch back to light snow
Drivers were warned to watch out for black ice on both the highways and side streets.
Plow drivers have been making their way through the city to make sure the roads were in the best condition possible for the morning commute.
Middletown has a parking ban in effect.
Drivers can park in a number of lots for free, including Melilli Plaza, Broad Street-Kidcity, Broad Street-Russell Library, King's Avenue, and Dingwell Drive/DeKoven Drive.
For weather updates on smartphones and tablets, head here or text "WFSB" to 23765 to download the Channel 3 app.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.