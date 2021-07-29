SOUTHBURY, CT (WFSB) - Town officials in Southbury are condemning a sign that compared the Democratic Party to the Nazis.
It included images of donkeys and a swastika, and was posted Saturday on Playhouse Corner before it was quickly taken down.
Town leaders called for a special meeting Wednesday night to address their concerns.
The Anti Defamation League is looking into the incident.
The first selectman is asking those responsible to come forward.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.