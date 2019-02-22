HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Calling all flower and garden enthusiasts, the Connecticut Convention Convention Center is the place to be this weekend for the 38th annual Connecticut Flower & Garden Show.
The show offers 300 booths and displays, 80 hours of seminars, plus, over 20 free demonstrations by horticulturists and landscapers.
"We have 25 gardens, we have 300 exhibits filled with fresh cut flowers, plants, herbs, seeds," said Kristie Gonsalves, a show producer.
“The Charm of Spring” is the main theme for 2019, with ideas for homes, apartments, and condominiums.
Additionally, an acre of gardens in full bloom features naturalistic, low maintenance native, organic herb, and pollinator gardens.
Experts can show people how to arrange flowers, grow the best tomatoes possible and improve a backyard for birds and other wildlife.
In the Federated Garden Clubs of Connecticut exhibit, there are hundreds of judged entries under this year's other theme "April in Paris."
"People get the inspiration of what to do in their own yard and that's why they come here," said Rob Townsend, owner, Aqua Scapes of CT.
Townsend said this marked his 20th year at the show. He said he's won best in show six times.
"You pour your heart and soul into it and this is the end result of it," he said. "And it's amazing."
He said this year's landscape display is in honor of his wife's father, who recently passed away.
"I wanted to do him justice and I think we did this year," Townsend said.
The show runs on the following dates:
- Friday, Feb. 22 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Saturday, Feb. 23 10 a.m. – 8 p.m.
- Sunday, Feb. 24 , 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Admission is $18 for adults, $16 for seniors who are 62 and over on Thursday and Friday, $5 for children ages 5-12, and children who are 5 and under get in free.
The Connecticut Convention Center is located at 100 Columbus Blvd. in Hartford.
For more information on the show, click here.
