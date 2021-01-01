PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A traffic stop led to the arrest of a man who Plainfield police said had a lot of crack cocaine and suboxone on him.
Bryant Gardner, 30, of Moosup, was spotted by traffic officers driving on Squaw Rock Road over the yellow line. They said he drifted into the opposite lane a number of times.
A motor vehicle stop was conducted on High Street on New Year's Eve.
During the stop, officers said they became suspicious that Gardner had drugs.
A K9 officer arrived on the scene with his dog, Vail.
Police said Vail found a significant amount of suboxone and crack cocaine in the vehicle. Drug paraphernalia was also discovered.
Gardner was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to store narcotics in the original container and failure to drive right.
He was released on at $25,000 bond and given a court date of March 3 at Danielson Superior Court.
