LEBANON, CT (WFSB) - A "significant power outage" affected a number of customers in Lebanon on Tuesday morning.
According to the first selectman's office, Bozrah Light and Power is aware of the issue.
The office also said that BL&P's phone lines have been overwhelmed by the number of people calling about the outage.
"This office is in contact with BL&P regarding the situation," it posted to Facebook. "They have dispatched a crew to identify the source of the problem."
There was no estimate as to when power would be restored.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.