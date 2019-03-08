ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) -- It may not look like it, but there are some budding signs of spring across the state.
In fact, as of Friday spring was just 12 days away.
“I planted some tulip buds and that’s coming in so I’m really excited, I feel that spring is coming,” said Ankita Kumari, of Rocky Hill.
One sign that spring is around the corner, Rita’s Italian Ice in Rocky Hill opened for the season on Friday.
“Today we are opening, we tried to open last week but with the snow storm we postponed it a week, and so we’re opening today, even though its only about 30 degrees out now,” said Rita’s owner Jim Hunter.
Another sign that warmer weather is coming our way, daylight saving time returns on Sunday.
“Daylight savings actually helps us quite a bit because people just feel better. Once it’s lighter longer, they feel better, everybody feels better,” Hunter said.
Even though setting your clock ahead one hour brings more sunshine to your day, it also comes at a cost.
Doctors say it’s especially important you help prepare your children, since they depend on sleep for growth.
Experts recommend going to bed about 15 to 30 minutes earlier, and say consistency is key.
“Try to keep the bedtime consistent, try to keep the awake time consistent, keep the room dark, keep it a little cooler and try to eliminate any lights in the room or outside lights,” said Dr. Daniel Klauer, of the TMJ & Sleep Therapy Centre.
Experts also recommend limiting screen time before you go to bed and exposing yourself to light right when you wake up can help your body adjust.
As we get ready to spring forward this weekend, it’s also a good idea to change those batteries in your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors.
