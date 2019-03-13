EAST LYME, CT (WFSB) - Spring is just over a week away, but there are many signs all around us.
Pallets of dirt and mulch can be found at your local store, and even packets of seeds for your garden, or new lawn maintenance equipment.
At True Value in Flanders, manager Emerson Dexter warns customers to make sure your gas grill propane tank isn’t more than 12 years old or you’ll have to replace it.
The date is stamped on the side with other vital info.
“On the side of the tank you’ll also notice some other markings. We have the manufacturers name Manchester, they are pretty much the dominant manufacturer,” said Dexter.
Another sign of spring is at your local marina.
At Boat’s Inc. they are very busy.
Mechanics and staff are prepping hundreds of boats for customers, so they can enjoy the upcoming boating season.
“Eventually, all 180 slips will be filled, and the goal is to get it done by Memorial Day is a big target,” said Don Mackenzie, Boat’s Inc.
Golfers can get into the swing of the game starting Thursday when a range opens in East Lyme.
“We have a lot of regular patrons. We’re looking for some new folks to get in test their game work on their swing,” said Bill Simons, manager at East Lyme Driving Range.
