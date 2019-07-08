MARLBOROUGH, CT (WFSB) – New signs are popping up around the town of Marlborough reminding families to license their pets.
The town says each week they spend hours working to reunite lost pets with their owners.
For this reason, they are using new signs to remind pet owners to license and vaccinate their pets.
Officials said when the town has paperwork about your pet, it can help bring your dogs home faster if they get lost.
The town of Marlborough said while they intent to go door to door, so far, they have not.
