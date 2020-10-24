GREENWICH, CT (WFSB) - Local politicians in one Fairfield County town are speaking out after some disturbing actions.
The head of the Greenwich Republicans issued a statement Saturday condemning the recent vandalism of over fifty signs that supported the Greenwich Police Department.
"It’s not about the cost of the signs, but the vile nature of the message sent to our community, our GPD & their supporters," the Republican Town Committee Chair said in a statement.
Signs supporting Republican candidate Kimberly Fiorello were also stolen.
"To those who are stealing Kimberly Fiorello yard signs & grossly vandalized Greenwich Police support signs, this is illegal & disgusting. Please, we are better than this. We are all neighbors," said Fiorello.
We have reached out to Greenwich Police, but they have not yet returned our request for further comment.
Typical liberal response; the party of tolerance, the party of individual expression, the party of coexist, the party of civil liberties. All lies. They are the party of destruction, vandalism, and discrediting anything they don't like.
