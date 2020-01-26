Sikorsky provided a statement addressing Sunday morning's helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, that took the lives of basketball legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, and seven others.
Officials say the helicopter involved was a Sikorsky S-76B.
Sikorsky is an aircraft manufacturer based in Stratford.
We extend our sincerest condolences to all those affected by today’s Sikorsky S-76B accident in Calabasas, California. We have been in contact with the NTSB and stand ready to provide assistance and support to the investigative authorities and our customer. Safety is our top priority; if there are any actionable findings from the investigation, we will inform our S-76 customers.
