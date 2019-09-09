HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Police canceled a silver alert for a 4-year-old girl from Hartford who went missing on Sunday.
The girl was found safe, police revealed on Monday morning.
They said the boyfriend of the mother, Anthony Powell, had his vehicle break down at a gas station. The mother simply wondered where they were.
Police said Samara Waden is about 3 feet tall with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with blue sleeves and pink leggings.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Hartford Police Department at 860-757-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.