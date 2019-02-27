NEW BRITAIN, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert for an elderly woman from New Britain who suffers from Alzheimer’s was canceled.
According to New Britain police said 86-year-old Mary Braga was found dead in the vicinity of her neighborhood.
She was transported to the medical examiner's office to determine the cause and manner of death.
Police said her death does not appear to be suspicious.
Braga was reported missing on Tuesday at approximately 6:20 p.m.
She was last seen on William Street wearing an ivory colored shirt with flowers, gray pajama pants with polka dots and a gray wool hat.
She was said to be in possession of a cane that she used to assist with her walking.
Braga was described as a female, 5’6” tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown eyes and gray hair.
Anyone who may have seen Braga is asked to call New Britain police at 860-826-3000.
