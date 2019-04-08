HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 3-month-old boy from Hartford.
The Silver Alert was issued for Kevin Diaz after he was last seen with his mother.
The mother, Briana Rivera, and Diaz were found safe on Monday night.
They had not been seen or heard from in over 24 hours, which caused the Silver Alert.
No additional details have been released.
