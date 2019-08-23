SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A missing persons alert put out for a man in Southington has been canceled.
On Friday, the Silver Alert was issued for 83-year-old Pietro Dichello.
A few hours later, the alert was canceled.
No further details were provided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.