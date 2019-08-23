dichello.jpg

Pietro Dichello (Southington Police)

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) -- A missing persons alert put out for a man in Southington has been canceled.

On Friday, the Silver Alert was issued for 83-year-old Pietro Dichello.

A few hours later, the alert was canceled.

No further details were provided.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.