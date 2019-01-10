Jacolby Sears

A Silver Alert has been issued for 10-year-old Jacolby Sears (Norwich Police Department)

NORWICH, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert has been canceled for a 10-year-old Norwich boy. 

Jacolby Sears was found on Thursday. 

No additional details were released. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Norwich Police at 860-886-5561. 

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Producer

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.