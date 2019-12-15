MONROE, CT (WFSB) - Monroe Police canceled a Silver Alert for a missing 73-year-old woman Sunday morning.
Officials say Russell was found and is expected to be fine.
Police say Melody Russell was last seen leaving her home around 12:30 a.m. in the Pastors Walk area.
Russell was last seen wearing blue pants and a blue tee shirt.
Anyone with information is asked to call Monroe Police at 203-261-3622.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.