UNION, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert for a 1-year-old child who was believed to with with his mother has been canceled.
According to a news release sent out by state police, the child, Leland MacFeat, was last seen with his mother, Teagan Palmer, on Sunday. They said Palmer does not have custody of her child.
Later Monday morning, however, they told Channel 3 that the Silver Alert was resolved.
MacFeat was described as about 2 feet tall and weighing about 25 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes and was last seen wearing a blue onesie.
Troopers said she was possibly driving a 2007 brown-colored Buick Lucerne with Massachusetts registration 1CKR27.
Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 860-896-3200.
