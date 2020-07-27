EAST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A missing 1-year-old from East Haven has been located safely.
East Haven Police issued a Silver Alert for the girl who had been missing since Friday.
On Monday evening, police said Aliya Eldridge had been located out of state.
She is now safe with family.
