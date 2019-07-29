MIDDLETOWN, CT (WFSB) – Silver Alerts for a 1-year-old boy and his mother from Middletown have been canceled.
The Silver Alerts were issued Tuesday evening.
Police said the Silver Alerts were resolved, but did not provide additional information.
