HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been canceled for a missing 29-year-old man from Hartford.
Police canceled the alert at 10:22 a.m. on Sunday.
Hartford Police say Dashon Foster was reported missing on April 27th at about 10 p.m. He left his home and didn’t tell anyone where he was going.
Police say Foster is autistic and has other health concerns. He was last seen wearing baggy pants and boots.
Hartford Police can be reached at 860-757-4000.
