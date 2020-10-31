BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - The Silver Alert for a missing teenager last seen in Bridgeport has been canceled.
According to officials, the 12-year-old girl that was last seen in Bridgeport sometime on Saturday was found later that night.
Police would like to thank the public for their cooperation.
(0) comments
