Norwalk Police search for missing man

Herman Lee Colter is missing in Norwalk (contributed). 

NORWALK (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk said a missing man was been found in Stamford, and a silver alert cancelled

According to police, 52-year-old Herman Lee Colter was last seen at Flax Hill Park at 4:45 p.m. Monday.

Police said Colter was found in Stamford around 10 p.m. Monday.

