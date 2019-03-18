NORWALK (WFSB) - Police in Norwalk said a missing man was been found in Stamford, and a silver alert cancelled
According to police, 52-year-old Herman Lee Colter was last seen at Flax Hill Park at 4:45 p.m. Monday.
Police said Colter was found in Stamford around 10 p.m. Monday.
