BRANFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert that was issued for a missing 86-year-old man from Branford has been canceled.
According to state police, Joseph Parise was last seen at some point on Monday.
However, they canceled the alert about a half hour later. No details were released.
Troopers described him as having grey hair and brown eyes. He stands 5'8" tall and weighs about 125 pounds.
They said he may be driving a 2019 white Chevy Silverado with Connecticut registration C185591.
Anyone with information about Parise's whereabouts is asked to contact Branford police at 203-481-4241.
