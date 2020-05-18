MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for a missing child from Manchester.
According to Manchester Police Lt. Ryan Shea, 1-year-old Skyelise Martinez and her mother were reported missing around 8:00 Sunday night.
Manchester officers were eventually able to make contact with Skyelise's mother and were located by Hartford Police around 1:00 Monday morning.
Both parties were found to be in good health.
The silver alert has since been canceled and the missing persons report was also closed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.