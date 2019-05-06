WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a missing teenager from Waterbury, but canceled it by Monday afternoon.
They said 16-year-old Yeimilyz Rivera was last seen on Sunday.
She was wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans.
Troopers described her as having red hair and brown eyes. She stands about 5'7" tall and weighs about 280 pounds.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Waterbury Police Department at 203-574-6911.
