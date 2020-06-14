BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - Authorities have canceled a Silver Alert for two Bridgeport children.
Early Sunday morning, officials issued Silver Alerts for a 14-year-old girl and a 9-year-old boy.
The alert was canceled later on after the children were located at a relative's home in Ansonia.
