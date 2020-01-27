WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) -- Waterbury police cancelled a Silver Alert for a 38-year-old mother.
Veronica Roman-Santos was located and is safe, police said on Monday morning.
The Silver Alert was issued on Sunday around 12 p.m. after family members were concerned about the whereabouts of Roman-Santos.
Roman-Santos was described by police as 5' 1" with brown eyes, and brown hair.
