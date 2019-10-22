HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Police are searching for a 12-year-old boy in Hartford who was last seen on Tuesday evening.
Joshua Jiminian was reported missing by his mother around 6:45 p.m. after she and Jiminian had an argument.
Jiminian allegedly left the house and has not returned.
He was last seen wearing a blue polo shirt with the Two Rivers Magnet School emblem on the chest, black Levi pants and carrying a black backpack.
Police said Jiminian is diagnosed with ADHD, but does not take any medication.
He is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5 feet fall, weighing 100 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He also has a blonde streak in the front of his hair.
Anyone with information on Jiminian’s whereabouts is being asked to contact Hartford police.
