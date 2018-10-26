NEW HAVEN, CT (WSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy from New Haven
Police said Levi Hawkins was last seen on Friday.
He is described as a black male with brown eyes and brown hair. He is 3 feet tall and weighs 50 pounds.
No additional information was released by police.
Anyone with information on Hawkins whereabouts is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6321.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.