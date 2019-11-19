WATERFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 3-year-old boy out of Waterford Tuesday night.
Brayden Gilmete was last seen on Saturday in Waterford.
State Police say he is believed to be with his father, Philip Gilmete.
Philip was last seen driving a 2016 black Infinity Q50 with New Jersey license plate GS37EN.
Brayden is described as a white boy with brown hair and brown eyes. He is 3’01” tall and weighs 34 pounds.
Anyone with information of Brayden’s whereabout is asked to contact the Waterford Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.