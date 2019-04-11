WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A 4-year-old boy from West Haven has been reported missing for almost a month.
According to State Police, Randal Morris has been missing since March 13.
He is believed to be in the company of his father, Randolf Morris.
Randal is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes.
He is 4’ tall and weighs 35 pounds.
Anyone who may have information on his whereabouts is asked to contact West Haven police.
