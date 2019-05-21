NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 3-year-old boy and his mother from New Haven.
Tristian Rathburn, 3, and his mom 32-year-old Lauren Wojtusian were last seen on April 4 in New Haven
Rathburn is described as a black male with brown hair and brown eyes, 3’1” tall, and 33 pounds.
Wojtusian is described as a black female with black hair and brown eyes, 5'6" tall and 190 pounds.
There is no information surrounding the Silver Alert.
Channel 3 has reached out to New Haven police for more information.
Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to contact New Haven police at 203-946-6321.
