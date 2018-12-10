MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - State police posted a Silver Alert for a missing 5-year-old boy from Meriden.
According to troopers, Alex Carabetta is believed to be with his mother, Heather Carabetta.
He was reported missing on Saturday.
Alex was last seen wearing a New York baseball hat, an unknown color jacket, jeans and sneakers.
Troopers described him as standing 4 feet tall and weighing about 45 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
They did not provide a photo of him.
Anyone with information on Alex's whereabouts, call Meriden police at 203-238-1911.
