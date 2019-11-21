WATERTOWN, CT (WFSB) -- A silver alert has been issued for a 2-year-old from Watertown.
State police issued the alert on Thursday for Maia Torres.
Limited details have been provided by police at this time.
However, anyone with information should contact Watertown police at 860-945-5200.
