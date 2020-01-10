WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 4-year-old girl from Waterbury.
State Police said Legacy Throne was last seen on Friday.
She is African American with black hair and brown eyes. She is described as weighing 30 pounds and standing 3 feet tall.
There is no known clothing description.
A picture of the girl was not provided at this time.
Stay tuned to Channel 3 for updates on this story.
