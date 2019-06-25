HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a 27-year-old man from Hartford.
According to state police, Jonathan Santiago was last seen on June 16.
They described him as standing 5'8" tall, weighing 110 pounds and having black hair with brown eyes.
No clothing description was provided.
Anyone with information about Santiago's whereabouts is asked to call Hartford police at 860-757-4000.
