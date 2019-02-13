HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old woman missing from Hartford.
Police said Marjorie Moncrieffe was last seen on Monday.
She is described as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes, 5’2” tall, and weighing 160 pounds.
Moncrieffe was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and a hat.
Anyone with information on Moncrieffe’s whereabouts is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.