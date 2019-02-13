Marjorie Moncrieffe

A Silver Alert has been issued for 83-year-old Marjorie Moncrieffe 

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an 83-year-old woman missing from Hartford.

Police said Marjorie Moncrieffe was last seen on Monday.

She is described as a black female with grey hair and brown eyes, 5’2” tall, and weighing 160 pounds.

Moncrieffe was last seen wearing a red shirt, black pants and a hat.

Anyone with information on Moncrieffe’s whereabouts is asked to call Hartford Police at 860-757-4000.

