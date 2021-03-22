NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 1-year-old from New Haven.
CT State Police issued the Silver Alert for Alaia Newton who was last seen on Monday.
Police described her as a Black female with black hair and brown eyes, standing 2 feet tall and weighing 30 pounds.
Official said her father is believed to have taken her.
No additional details have been shared at this time.
