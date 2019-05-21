Vanessa Majias

Vanessa Majias 

 West Haven Police Department

WEST HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a 33-yer-old woman from West Haven.

Vanessa Majias is considered “at risk” and was last seen on Tuesday morning around 4 a.m.

She is described as 150 pounds, 5’6” tall with shoulder length brown hair.

Majias was last seen wearing blue jeans and a peach or pink colored top.

Anyone who has information about her whereabouts is asked to contact the West Haven Police Department at 203-937-3900.

Copyright 2019 WFSB (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.