DANIELSON, CT (WFSB) - A Silver Alert was issued for a missing 14-year-old girl from Danielson.
According to state police, Aubrey Zannini disappeared on Monday.
Troopers described her as having red hair and hazel eyes. She stands 5'1" tall and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information on Aubrey's whereabouts is asked to contact state police at 860-779-4900.
