EAST HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - State police issued a Silver Alert for a teen they consider an endangered runaway.
Nellany Ortiz, 16, of East Hartford, was last seen on March 27.
She stands about 5'7" and weighs about 130 pounds. She has blonde hair and brown eyes.
Troopers said she was wearing a read Nautica brand jacket.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact East Hartford police at 860-528-4401.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.