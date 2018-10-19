GRISWOLD, CT (WFSB) – A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly man from Griwsold on Friday.
State Police issued the Silver Alert ford 88-year-old Normand Sylvestre.
He was last seen Friday wearing a grey hat, black coat, yellow shirt, tan pants and black shoes.
Sylvestre is described as a man with grey hair, hazel eyes, 5’3” tall, and 160 pounds.
Anyone who may have seen Sylvestre is asked to call Troop E at 860-848-6500.
